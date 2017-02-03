VMware vSphere 6.5 now supports NSX 6.3.0
February 3, 2017
VMware released vSphere 6.5.0.a was released at Februaey 2. It adds support for NSX 6.3.0.
Virten.net reports the information below.
NSX Support for vSphere 6.5
Together with the patch, VMware has released a vSphere 6.5 compatible NSX version. Please note that VMware vSphere 6.5a is the minimum supported version for NSX for vSphere 6.3.0. Make sure that you update the vCenter to build 4944578 and ESXi hosts to build 4887370 prior to deploy NSX.
vSphere 6.5.0.a also solved the issue described below:
Attempts to perform vMotion of VMs from earlier releases of ESXi to ESXi 6.5 might fail with a purple diagnostic screen with a stack trace similar to the following
Release notes and download
- VMware vSphere Hypervisor (ESXi) 6.5 a [Release Notes] [Download]
- VMware vCenter Server 6.5 a [Release Notes] [Download]
- VMware NSX for vSphere 6.3.0 [Release Notes] [Download]
- vCenter Support Assistant 6.5.0 [Download]
- VMware Realize Orchestrator Plugin for NSX 1.1.0 [Release Notes] [Download]
- VMware Virtual SAN Witness Appliance 6.5 a [Download]