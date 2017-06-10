Details on Microsoft Azure Stack
Jeffrey Snover, Technical Fellow & Lead Architect for Enterprise Cloud Group, Microsoft delivered a very interesting presentation in May 2017 during DEVintersection 2017 in Orlando.
He talked about Azure Stack and told some very intersting details about what it is.
The presentation can be seen here.
Azure Stack is a totally new product and new platform. It is NOT a replacement for Hyper-V/System Center or VMware vSphere.
It is a platform which allows customers to focus on the core business (develop and run applications). Customers do not need to care about maintaining the system (keeping the light on).
Azure Stack is *required* to remain consistency with Azure. It certainly is not a static platform.
Microsoft strongly believes cloud is a model and not a location.
Azure Stack solves the issue of latency. Organizations wanting to use Azure services are facing latency if they use to Amsterdam region of Azure. With Azure Stack, service providers in South Africa can deliver Azure services close to where the customers are.
First a little bit of introduction of Azure Stack. Azure Stack basically is the public Azure in your own datacenter or delivered by a service provider. Azure Stack delivers both IaaS and PaaS. It has the same management portal, same API’s and many of the services Azure provide. It even is charged like Azure in a pay as you go (OPEX) cost model. The costs of usage are consolidated into the Azure bill.
Some customers do not like the variable costs as a result of pay as you go. For those scenario’s a capacitu based cost model will be available.
A use case is for instance in countries with strict rules on where data should be stored. Russia for example demands all personal data to be stored in Russia. Dutch TNO NIPO for that reason deployed Azure Stack in a Russian datacenter. Details here.
Other examples are cruise ships with limited connection to Internet and factories. For a factory like in automotive you do not want robots to be controled by software running in public cloud over WAN connections. Lost of the connection would mean a stop of production costing 100.000s of Dollars per hour.
Azure Stack is an appliance. So customers order a complete configuration with hardware and Azure Stack pre-installed on it. Azure Stack will be made available by HPE, Dell and Lenovo initially. Later in 2017 Cisco will join.
Minimaal number of servers is 4. Initially the max number of servers will be 12. In the first version of Azure Stack it will not be possible to add servers. So customers will need to think about the initial capacity for the first 6 months. Around early 2018 a feature allowing to add servers will become available.
Dell is considering a pay as you go model for the hardware as well.
While Azure can be used as a private cloud, it does have multitenancy capabilities. So the solution is for sure to be used by service providers.
Azure Stack should be regarded as a black box or appliance. Microsoft will manage the patching of hardware and the Azure Stack components. Customers care about about development and running of applications. Customers should not care about what in running under the hood. Customers do not have permissions to log on to virtual machines responsible for the Azure Stack function.
Azure Stack is an integrated system. The hardware vendor delivers servers, switches. Microsoft does the lifecycle management of the system.
Microsoft will do the patching and software updates for the customer. It is possible to have customers do it themselves if Azure Stack is disconnect from internet. However if the latest updates are over 6 months installed, Microsoft will no longer support Azure Stack.
There won’t be a lot of system administration to be done once Azure Stack is installed. The system administrators job should evolve into tasks like developping a DevOps operations, develop CI/CD, automated billing etc.
Azure Stack will be available around Mid 2017. This depends on the hardware vendors.