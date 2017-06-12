Error during installation of ESXi: “Logs are stored on non-persistent storage. Consult product documentation to configure a syslog server or a scratch partition.”
During installation of ESXi (happened at ESXi 5.5 and 6.5) an error is presented:
“Logs are stored on non-persistent storage. Consult product documentation to configure a syslog server or a scratch partition.”
The error came just after I pressed F11.
This happened at a Dell PowerEdge server on which the ESXi installer was mounted as ISO to a virtual CD/DVD using the Dell iDRAC remote console feature.
Wierd. I wanted to install ESXi on a RAID 1 set. I even did not have the possibility to select the destination location.
The iDRAC feature requires JAVA. I was unsing an outdated JAVA version on Google Chrome. All seemed to be working okay untill this error came.
The issue is because of JAVA. For some reason F11 is not transfered to the installation.
I switched to using Microsoft Edge for access to the iDRAC. Problem was then solved.
Cisco UCS has the same issue.